Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch to retire at end of term

The longest-serving Republican in the U.S. Senate, Orrin Hatch, announced Tuesday that he plans to retire at the end of his term in a video posted on Twitter.
An announcement from Senator Orrin G. Hatch. #utpol pic.twitter.com/UeItaLjR3j— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 2, 2018
