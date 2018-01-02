  • Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch to retire at end of term

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The longest-serving Republican in the U.S. Senate, Orrin Hatch, announced Tuesday that he plans to retire at the end of his term in a video posted on Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories