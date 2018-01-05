Utility worker dies while shoveling snow, police say

A Massachusetts Water Resources Authority employee died while clearing snow and ice early Friday morning.
Arlington police told Boston 25 that the man went into cardiac arrest and was found in a snow bank.
They responded to the incident around 4 a.m. at a MWRA facility.
The MWRA said the person was brought to the Mount Auburn Hospital, where they died.
In a statement, the MWRA said, "The entire staff of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority extends their thoughts and prayers to the individual's family and friends at this very difficult time."
The person has not yet been identified.
The town of Arlington received 13 inches of snow during Thursday's storm.
