WATCH: Titans' Marcus Mariota throws touchdown to himself in first playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It took three quarters, but the Tennessee Titans’ offense finally woke up in their Wild Card round game of the NFL Playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs after Marcus Mariota completed a touchdown pass to … Marcus Mariota.
That’s right, the quarterback caught his own deflected pass before diving into the end zone to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-10.
Tennessee added another score as Derrick Henry scored on a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Titans later pulled ahead with another touchdown pass from Mariota to Eric Decker.
The Titans ended up winning 22-21.
