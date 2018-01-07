  • WATCH: Titans' Marcus Mariota throws touchdown to himself in first playoff game

    By: Jason Hall, FanBuzz.com

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It took three quarters, but the Tennessee Titans’ offense finally woke up in their Wild Card round game of the NFL Playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs after Marcus Mariota completed a touchdown pass to … Marcus Mariota.

    That’s right, the quarterback caught his own deflected pass before diving into the end zone to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-10.

    Tennessee added another score as Derrick Henry scored on a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Titans later pulled ahead with another touchdown pass from Mariota to Eric Decker. 

    The Titans ended up winning 22-21.

    – The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

     
     

