Woman arrested after Border Patrol finds suitcase stuffed with over $530K

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Federal law enforcement officers arrested a woman they said was carrying more than $532,000 in cash stuffed in a suitcase.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that the woman was pulled over on Interstate 5 in California when a K-9 alerted officers to a suitcase. When opened, agents said they found $532,596 they believe came from illegal drug sales, KTLA reported.

    The woman, whose identity wasn’t released, was arrested on suspicion of smuggling and was placed in the custody of Border Patrol. The car and cash were seized, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection.

    Last year, officials said they confiscated $290,000 from a man who was also driving south on I-5 near Oceanside.

    In August 2016, they made the biggest currency seizure in the San Diego area when they discovered two cars on the 15 Freeway carrying more than $3 million.

