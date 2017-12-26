Woman arrested after fights break out at Christmas toy giveaway

0

DETROIT - A Christmas toy giveaway was marred by violence Saturday as hundreds of people jockeyed to get gifts for their loved ones, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

A crowd gathered Saturday afternoon at the Town Center Mall in Detroit, where nearly 6,000 children were signed up to get free toys as part of the Toys Making I.M.P.A.C.T.S. program, WDIV reported.

TRENDING NOW:

The crowd became unruly as it grew, with more families showing up than the number that signed up to get the gifts over the previous months.

"Unfortunately, it takes longer, people get a little impatient," event sponsor Dr. Princess Odilia told WDIV.

Police were called to help with crowd control as fights broke out among those gathered.

"People are already under a lot of stress," event organizer John Cromer told WXYZ. "That has nothing to do with toys making impacts."

Around 7 p.m., police arrested a 39-year-old woman who was at the mall with her two children after authorities said she pulled a knife on a 30-year-old woman, according to WXYZ. The 30-year-old was not injured and the children were taken to a police station, where family members picked them up, the news station reported.

Despite the chaotic scene, event organizers told WDIV they were able to give away 15,000 to 20,000 toys.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.