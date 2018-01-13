Woman dies of cancer 2 months after winning $1.5M lottery jackpot

0

A Canadian woman who won a $1.5 million lottery jackpot while battling stage 4 breast cancer in November has died, according to multiple reports.

Family members confirmed Diane Bishop’s passing to CBC News on Wednesday. She was 51.

"Diane fought not only for herself, but for those who could not speak for themselves as they dealt with their own financial battles that accompanied their cancer journey," Bishop’s family said in a statement to CBC News. "Diane touched many lives and we know she will be missed greatly. Diane will forever be in our hearts and minds."

CBC News highlighted Bishop’s story one month before her lottery win, as she struggled to make ends meet while undergoing cancer treatment. She was a single mother with two sons in their 20s, the news network reported.

Bishop won the top prize in the Atlantic Lottery’s Set for Life game in November, while she was struggling to cover the costs of her cancer treatment. Lottery officials said her ticket was worth $100,000 per year or a $1.5 million lump sum. Bishop chose the latter.

“This is life-changing,” Bishop said in a Nov. 23 news release from the Atlantic Lottery. “It’s eased my financial strain. Now I can retire and take care of my health.”

She is survived by her sons and her daughter-in-law, according to an online obituary.

