Woman fends off large owl during attack on two dogs

COBB COUNTY, Gerogia - A Georgia woman is warning others to stay alert after she said a large owl attacked her and her two dogs.
It happened at a home in Cobb County in metro Atlanta last weekend.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, said the scary encounter happened after she let her two dachshunds outside. She said a large owl swooped in and attacked one of the dogs.
The woman said the owl was several feet tall and had a large wingspan.
When she tried to protect her dog, she said the bird attacked her.
Owls identified in Georgia include the great horned owl, the barn owl, the barred owl and the true owl, according to National Geographic.
