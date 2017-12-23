Woman's body found in car trunk behind Waffle House

0

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are working to identify a woman found dead in the trunk of a car behind a local Waffle House.

The woman’s body was found off South Fulton Parkway, near a busy shopping plaza.

Channel 2’s Liz Artz talked to employees in the area who said they first noticed the car at 6 a.m.

"They told us there was a body in the trunk, so when I heard, I was shocked … it was the first time seeing that kind of stuff in this area,” said one employee.

Detective Partrena Smith said officers are working several clues.

"He discovered that the driver-side door window had been broken out,” Smith said.

Smith said a 911 call of a suspicious vehicle came in around 11:20 a.m.

“They have tried to reach out to the owner of the vehicle but no word yet, no word yet as to who the car belongs to,” Smith said.

Police said the car was not reported stolen.

As detectives worked the scene, Smith said they don't know the age of the victim, they have not identified her nor do they know how she died.

“We want to figure out who she is and how did she get there and what happened to her,” Smith said.

