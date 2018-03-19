  • Pennsylvania college student missing in Bermuda, police issue flyers

    By: The Associated Press

    Updated:

    An American college student has been reported missing in Bermuda.

    Bermuda police say 19-year-old Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph's University, of Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday.

    Police say he was last seen around 1 a.m. at The Dog House, a bar and restaurant in Hamilton, the island's capital. They are asking for the public's help in locating the missing teen, circulating a flyer with his photos.

    The police say "there is concern for his well-being."

    Saint Joseph's is a Roman Catholic Jesuit university. It issued a statement saying it has been in touch with the freshman's family and "continues to pray for his safe return."

    Dombroski is from Media, Pennsylvania, and is a 2017 graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware.

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pennsylvania college student missing in Bermuda, police issue flyers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman says Steven Seagal sexually assaulted her at audition

  • Headline Goes Here

    US agent goes on trial in Mexican teen cross-border killing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Back-door ban: States fight Trump drill plan with local bans

  • Headline Goes Here

    Abortion impasse could shut down effort to reduce premiums