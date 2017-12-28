Roy Moore loses Senate bid as election board certifies Doug Jones as winner

Update 12/28 2:08 p.m. ET: Doug Jones has officially been named the winner of the Dec. 12 special election against Roy Moore. The election was certified by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who said the process is pretty routine, a reporter with The Montgomery Advertiser posted on Twitter.
Ivey, Marshall and Merrill have officially certified results of U.S. Senate special election— Melissa Brown (@itsmelissabrown) December 28, 2017
Jones will take the oath of office Jan. 3 once the Senate returns to Washington, CNN reported.
Update 12/28, 1:37 p.m. ET: A judge has denied Roy Moore’s request to delay the certification of the Dec. 12 special election results.
Judge Johnny Hardwick denies Roy Moore's request for TRO to delay certification of the Dec. 12 special election. #ALSen #alpolitics— Mike Cason (@MikeCasonAL) December 28, 2017
Update 12/28, 11:58 a.m. ET: Roy Moore’s opponent and winner of the race, Senator-elect Doug Jones has filed a motion to dismiss Moore’s lawsuit.
Doug Jones has filed a motion to dismiss Roy Moore's lawsuit to delay certification of the U.S. Senate election. Jones is expected to be sworn in next week. pic.twitter.com/V7AxLSlOKt— Melissa Brown (@itsmelissabrown) December 28, 2017
Original story: Roy Moore filed a complaint Wednesday to block the results of Alabama’s special Senate election, alleging potential voter fraud, CNN reported.
Moore, a Republican, lost the Senate race on Dec. 12 to Democrat Doug Jones by more than 20,000 votes. Moore has refused to concede and urged a delay in certifying the results, CNN reported.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is scheduled to certify the special election results Thursday. But the Moore campaign filed a last-minute complaint, arguing that the certification should be delayed until a “thorough investigation of potential voter fraud” is completed.
Moore and his campaign filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Montgomery, Alabama, listing several allegations and called for “a new special election,” CNN reported.
His complaint alleges that out-of-state residents had been allowed to vote and that election fraud experts had concluded through statistical analyses that fraud had occurred.
Moore's complaint also alleged “anomalous” higher voter turnout in Jefferson County, in which census data shows 43 percent of the population is black. He called the county's 47 percent voter turnout as “highly unusual” and questioned the integrity of its election results.
