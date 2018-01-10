Trump says with no evidence of collusion, there may be no need for Mueller interview

0

President Donald Trump said again on Wednesday that the investigation into links between his campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections is nothing more than a witch hunt, as the President tried repeatedly to turn the attention of reporters to his election opponent Hillary Clinton, as Mr. Trump raised the possibility that there was no need for him to speak with investigators – because he did nothing wrong.

“There is collusion,” the President said at a joint news conference with the Prime Minister of Norway. “But it’s really with the Democrats and Russia.”

“The witch hunt continues,” Mr. Trump added, making clear his disdain for the investigation, which has resulted in a guilty plea against his former National Security Adviser for not telling the truth about contacts with Russia, and an indictment against his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

“I can only say this, there was absolutely no collusion,” the President said, again making the case that the investigation was damaging the United States.

“I’ve been in office for eleven months now, and for eleven months, they’ve had this phony cloud over this administration, over our government,” he added.

Asked if he would give an interview to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating this case, the President was non-committal.

“We’ll see what happens,” Mr. Trump said, arguing that if there is no evidence of collusion, “it seems unlikely that you would even have an interview.”

At the news conference, the President mentioned Hillary Clinton a number of times, arguing that the entire Russia investigation was a cover for a losing candidate.

“It’s a Democrat hoax that was brought up as an excuse for losing an election,” the President said.