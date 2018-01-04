White House bars personal cell phone use in West Wing

The Trump Administration on Thursday announced that guests and staff will no longer be allowed to carry personal cell phones in to the West Wing of the White House, as officials cited security concerns for the change in policy.
“The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration,” said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a written statement sent to reporters.
Sanders said the change starts next week.
“Staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American people,” Sanders added.
The move to ban cell phones comes after almost a year of constant leaks from officials at the White House, which filled news stories with a stream of insider views, at times angering the President.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}