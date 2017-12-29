Proud to be from Pittsburgh: High school student's musical benefits Make-A-Wish

0

PITTSBURGH - Rehearsals are underway in the South Hills of Pittsburgh for a school play with a twist.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are performing in a musical that was both written and directed by a junior at Baldwin High School.

On a Tuesday in December, more than 60 children had taken over the auditorium at Baldwin High School, perfecting their moves for the newest musical written by Mikayla Davic.

"It's really just a journey about self-discovery and [the characters] becoming friends despite all their differences," Davic said.

Davic's play, called "Misfits," is actually the fourth that she has written, produced and directed.

"Once I wrote this, I knew that when I went to perform it, I knew I wanted to give all the money to a charity. And this is just something I've always been passionate about: writing and directing. And I've always loved to help others," Davic said.

All the money raised from donations taken at the door on performance days will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Davic's goal is to raise $50,000 by the time she graduates in 2019.

"I think it's crazy impressive. She's only a junior in high school and she's already raised a little over, or around $31,000. And that's incredible," said Jessica Hanson, the show's choreographer.

Hanson has been working with Davic since the beginning, choreographing all the dances for the ever-growing group. Even though Hanson graduated high school two years ago and left for college, she keeps returning over her winter break to help the show.

"As long as she'll have me, I'll be here," Hanson said.

Davic may have done most of the work on the show, but she refused to take all the credit, and instead insists on sharing it with her cast.

"It's just as much them as it is me. And they just always end up so amazing and always surprise me with how well they're able to put this stuff together. And just seeing them on the stage during our show nights, I couldn't be prouder," Davic said.

"Misfits" is being performed at the Baldwin High School auditorium on Jan. 4, 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door and will be given to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For more information or to make a donation separately from the show, visit http://mikswish.weebly.com/.

