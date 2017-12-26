Rapper T.I. helps single mothers buy last-minute Christmas gifts

ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper T.I. continued his record label’s tradition of giving back during the holidays.
The rapper posted a video on his Instagram page on Christmas, saying he wished he could have stayed longer and helped more people.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2-day snowfall in Erie smashes local, state records
- Police help teenager accused of shoplifting gifts to give to little sister
- 'Cash Me Outside' teen Danielle Bregoli pays off mother's mortgage for Christmas
- VIDEO: Upper St. Clair students pack friendship boxes for 700 kids
He and his team walked into a Target store and surprised unsuspecting shoppers, calling for all single mothers who had gifts they were not able to buy their kids.
He called them to the back of the store, where the grateful mothers began loading up on electronics and games.
Within 30 minutes, he said he spent $20,000.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}