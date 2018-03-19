  • Surveillance cameras credited for quick arrest of theft suspect

    Updated:

    PITCAIRN, Pa. - A suspected thief is behind bars and his every move captured on camera in Pitcairn. 

    According to the Pitcairn Police Department's Facebook page, the borough’s street surveillance system is being credited for a swift arrest after the man reportedly stole from Taza Market on Saturday.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer will be speaking with the police chief about the system’s success. Look for her report on Channel 11 News at Noon.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Surveillance cameras credited for quick arrest of theft suspect

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police search for man they say burglarized Ingram home

  • Headline Goes Here

    $25K worth of items stolen in Crafton burglary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two men accused in revenge burglary behind bars

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wife of man shot by police on burglary call files lawsuit