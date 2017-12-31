UPDATE 11:40 a.m.
Officials say one officer has died after responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday morning. Four officers and 2 civilians were also shot. The suspect has been shot and believed to be dead, according to officials.
**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
EARLIER:
Multiple deputies are down in an active situation near Denver after responding to a domestic disturbance call at a apartment complex Sunday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
Deputies responded to a shots fired call around 6 a.m., according to our Denver NBC affiliate KUSA.
UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
The scene is active and people have been instructed to shelter in place, avoid any windows and stay away from exterior walls, according to deputies.
A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
The conditions of the deputies are unknown at this time.
