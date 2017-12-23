  • 1 flown to hospital following Pa. Turnpike crash

    Traffic was backed up on the Turnpike following a car accident Friday. 

    According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the single-vehicle accident occurred between Cranberry and Beaver Valley on Interstate 76. 

    The accident happened around 8 p.m. on the Turnpike heading westbound, according to PennDOT. 

    The vehicle rolled over on the roadway, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. 

    According to state police, the driver was injured in the crash and flown to a nearby hospital. 

    Police also confirmed that the roadway has been cleared as of 8:45 p.m. 

    No other injuries were reported. 

     
     

