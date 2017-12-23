1 flown to hospital following Pa. Turnpike crash

Traffic was backed up on the Turnpike following a car accident Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the single-vehicle accident occurred between Cranberry and Beaver Valley on Interstate 76.
CLEARED: Turnpike Traffic Alert on Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 westbound between Exit 28 - I-79/US 19 and Exit 13 - PA 18 affecting the right— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) December 23, 2017
The accident happened around 8 p.m. on the Turnpike heading westbound, according to PennDOT.
The vehicle rolled over on the roadway, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
UPDATE: Turnpike Traffic Alert on Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 westbound between Exit 28 - I-79/US 19 and Exit 13 - PA 18 affecting any number— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) December 23, 2017
According to state police, the driver was injured in the crash and flown to a nearby hospital.
Police also confirmed that the roadway has been cleared as of 8:45 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.
