1 killed after car goes airborne, crashes into tree in Lawrence Co.

One person was killed in a car accident in Lawrence County on Saturday.
According to a release from police, an unidentified person was driving west on Harlansburg Road in Hickory Township and exited north off the roadway around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the driver crashed into an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle hit a tree, continuing through the air until crashing into the ground.
Police said the car then overturned multiple times, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The vehicle crashed into a residence in the 1700 block of Harlansburg Road, though no residents were injured.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said the person was not wearing a seatbelt.
According to police, speed is a suspected factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
