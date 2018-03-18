  • 1 killed after car goes airborne, crashes into tree in Lawrence Co.

    One person was killed in a car accident in Lawrence County on Saturday. 

    According to a release from police, an unidentified person was driving west on Harlansburg Road in Hickory Township and exited north off the roadway around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. 

    Police said the driver crashed into an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle hit a tree, continuing through the air until crashing into the ground. 

    Police said the car then overturned multiple times, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. 

    The vehicle crashed into a residence in the 1700 block of Harlansburg Road, though no residents were injured. 

    The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said the person was not wearing a seatbelt. 

    According to police, speed is a suspected factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. 

     
     

