1 killed in crash near Hannastown

A crash in Westmoreland County killed one person Thursday night.
Both lanes of Route 119 near Hannastown were closed after the crash, which occurred just before 7:30 p.m., according to WPXI news partner TribLive.
An SUV hit an embankment near the Hannastown Road intersection.
For the complete story, go to TribLive.
TRENDING NOW:
- Ryan Shazier has feeling in legs; dad talks only to Channel 11 about recovery
- Man wrongly taken into custody, forced to take antipsychotic drugs, attorney says
- Wind chill warnings, advisories issued ahead of most brutal cold this winter
- VIDEO: Woman's Crohn's disease ends up being Heinz Ketchup packet caught in her intestines
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}