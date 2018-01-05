  • 1 killed in crash near Hannastown

    Updated:

    A crash in Westmoreland County killed one person Thursday night.

    Both lanes of Route 119 near Hannastown were closed after the crash, which occurred just before 7:30 p.m., according to WPXI news partner TribLive.

    An SUV hit an embankment near the Hannastown Road intersection.

    For the complete story, go to TribLive.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories