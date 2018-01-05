  • 1 killed in Salem Township fire

    Updated:

    SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a fire early Friday morning in Salem Township, emergency dispatchers said.

    The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. at a duplex on Fennel Street.

    We’re following several fires that broke out in a matter of hours in Westmoreland County on Channel 11 Morning News.

    Ice quickly formed as firefighters battled the flames amid sub-zero wind chills in the double digits.

    Officials have not released the identity of the person who died.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories