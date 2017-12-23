1 person hospitalized after house fire in Squirrel Hill

One person was rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Pittsburgh early Saturday Morning, 911 dispatchers say.
The fire happened around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Denniston Street in Squirrel Hill, according to dispatchers.
This is a developing story.
