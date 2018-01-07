  • 1 person killed in Washington County crash

    One person was killed in a crash in Washington County early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Coroner's Office.

    The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Chestnut Ridge Road on State Route 40, according to officials.

    Officials said the driver lost control, hit a tree and the car caught fire.

    There was only one person in the car, according to the corner.

