  • 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh: Dec. 29-31

    Updated:

    All Weekend

    The Rink at PPG Place

    2012 Getty Images

    The Rink between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh opened during Light Up Night last Friday. The rink first opened in 2001, but was recently replaced by a larger rink for the 2015-2016 season. The new rink is 67 percent bigger than the Rockefeller Center ice rink

    Hartwood Acres Mansion Tours

    The mansion is all decked out for the holidays. The tour, which runs through Jan. 13, includes 20 beautifully decorated rooms. Reservations are required. Candlelight tours are also available. 

    North Park Ice Rink

    The North Park ice rink is open for the season through mid-March! Right now, South Park ice rink is under renovation and won't be open until a later date. Once they open, there will be a new NHL-sized ice rink and skate trail.

    Fun Fore All's Holiday Lights Mini Golf

    Fun Fore All's traditional Holiday Lights Mini Golf began last week. They transform their golf courses into a walk-through light show. The walk-through includes two light tunnels, a 20-foot Christmas tree, and a musical show. 

    Phipps Winter Flower Show and Light Garden: Holiday Magic

    Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is holding its annual light show. The Holiday Magic light show is decked out with LED lights, holiday props, decorated trees and more than 2,000 poinsettias. The show will also have new features including "firefly" lighting and "aurora borealis" lighting. They will also have a new Garden Railroad on display. 

    Pittsburgh Running Tours

    They offer different routes year-round, any day of the week. They are holding several different runs this weekend. The tours will explore the amazing views of Pittsburgh, and there will even be time to stop for photos.

    Saturday

    Kennywood Holiday Lights

    Kennywood was transformed into a holiday wonderland with around 2 million lights. Songs will be performed by local choirs and you can even meet Santa. In addition to the lights, guests can ride some of the rides, including the Merry-Go-Round, Noah’s Ark, Kangaroo, Pirate Ship and many of the rides in Kiddie Land.

     

    Carnegie Science Center Holiday Magic Laser Show

    All weekend and through most of the month of December, experience holiday magic with the Carnegie Science Center holiday laser show. The laser show will be accompanied by your favorite holiday tunes.

    Cirque Dreams Holidaze

    This is the 10th Anniversary National Tour of the critically acclaimed holiday show. The show has over 300 costumes, 20 world-class acts, singers, music and more. 

     

    Sunday

    First Night Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh's annual New Year's Eve party is scheduled for Sunday night. Some events planned for the night include fireworks, ice creations, a silent disco, caricaturist and more. If you buy a First Night admission button for $10, you wil have access to all indoor and outdoor events.

    Pittsburgh Zoo's Noon Year's Eve

    The sign for Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
    WPXI

    This family-fun event is something to enjoy without having to stay up until midnight. The party takes place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and includes live entertainment, fun crafts and an early countdown to the new year.

     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories