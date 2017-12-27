11 top photo galleries of 2017

1. Tom Petty through the years
Musician Tom Petty died at the age of 66 after going into full cardiac arrest on Oct. 2. Petty became famous as the lead singer of the rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
2. A look at what's new at Kennywood this year
Kennywood came out with a lot of food options this year and a new attraction. The new food included a potato patch burger, poutine patch fries, a pierogi salad and more. The park also added a new "4-D The Lego Movie" attraction.
3. Mom gives birth to 13-pound 5-ounce girl
A Florida mom gave birth to a 13-pound, 5-ounce girl. She was the largest newborn the doctor ever delivered.
4. Funeral for Steelers owner Dan Rooney
Steeler's Owner Dan Rooney died April 13. Thousands of people filed through PNC Champions Club to pay their respects at Rooney's public viewing.
5. Deadly Las Vegas mass shooting
The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 58 people, happened in Las Vegas Oct. 2. A gunman on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival.
6. Snowstorm hits western Pa. (2/9/17)
A snowstorm moved through Western Pennsylvania on Feb. 9. leaving behind several inches of snow. Numerous warnings and advisories were in effect that day.
7. Pittsburgh Pet Expo draws pet owners, pets with hundreds of vendors
Pittsburgh loves its pets. The annual Pittsburgh Pet Expo is the largest pet expo on the East Coast with over 200 vendors, including shelters with adoptable pets.
9. Pittsburgh Marathon (5/7/17)
More than 26,000 runners from 49 states and 15 countries participated in the Pittsburgh Marathon. The start of the race was on Liberty Avenue. Runners crossed five bridges – the 16th Street, 9th Street, 7th Street, West End and Birmingham bridges.
10. WPXI's 37th annual Holiday Parade
Superstar celebrities, fabulous floats, marvelous marching bands, behemoth balloons, and much more were all featured during the 37th edition of the Holiday Parade on Nov. 25.
