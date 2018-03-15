  • 170 teachers will strike Thursday

    SOUTH BUTLER, Pa. - UPDATE 8:45 P.M.

    Teachers will strike starting Thursday.

    PREVIOUS STORY:

    A rally is planned for Wednesday night to try and stop a looming teacher strike in Butler County.

    The Heal Our Community rally in the South Butler Primary School parking lot hopes to bring both sides of the negotiations in the South Butler School District together.

    Teachers, who have been working years without a contract, and the district have been meeting every night since Monday, and school already has been canceled for Thursday even a deal is reached Wednesday night.

    But without a deal by then, the teachers will be on strike Thursday.

