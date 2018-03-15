SOUTH BUTLER, Pa. - UPDATE 8:45 P.M.
Teachers will strike starting Thursday.
NO DEAL. South Butler teachers will go on strike. Talking to both sides. WATCH @WPXI 11 @ 11. pic.twitter.com/qZ5IPUn22Y— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 15, 2018
PREVIOUS STORY:
A rally is planned for Wednesday night to try and stop a looming teacher strike in Butler County.
South Butler County School District teachers and parents hosting a “Heal Our Community” Rally as teachers prepare to go on strike if a deal isn’t reached by midnight. I’m closely monitoring negotiations right now. WATCH @WPXI 11 @ 11. pic.twitter.com/yawf4BHNed— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 15, 2018
The Heal Our Community rally in the South Butler Primary School parking lot hopes to bring both sides of the negotiations in the South Butler School District together.
Teachers, who have been working years without a contract, and the district have been meeting every night since Monday, and school already has been canceled for Thursday even a deal is reached Wednesday night.
But without a deal by then, the teachers will be on strike Thursday.
