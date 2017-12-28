EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two children died Thursday morning in a house fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, officials said.
Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko is working to learn more about the children as investigators piece together what happened -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Pennsylvania State Police confirm a 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were killed.
PSP, family confirm a 13-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother were killed in the fire in East Franklin Twp, Armstrong County... mom was flown to Mercy after jumping from second story window trying to save them #WPXI— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) December 28, 2017
Their mother was flown to Mercy Hospital after reportedly jumping from a second story window trying to save them. She had her 4-year-old child in her arms.
The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. on Pleasant View Drive.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 children killed in Armstrong County house fire
- Father fatally shoots son, mistaking him for a car thief on Christmas Eve
- 2 dead after intense flames consume White Oak home
- RAW VIDEO: Apartment building fire in McKees Rocks
There were five children and three adults in the home when the fire started.
Investigators said there are several possible causes they're looking into, including electrical updates the grandfather was making to the home, the use of space heaters.
As for smoke detectors, they were in the home, but investigators can't yet say if they were working or not.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}