2 children killed in Armstrong County house fire

EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two children died Thursday morning in a house fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, officials said.
The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. on Pleasant View Drive.
Investigators said the children were trapped upstairs, but were not home alone. Their parents were home and made it out.
Further information was not immediately available.
Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko is working to learn more about the children as investigators piece together what happened -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
