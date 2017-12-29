2 families displaced after duplex fire

McKEESPORT, Pa. - A fire Friday morning at a duplex displaced two families in McKeesport, officials said.
The fire was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Ridge Street.
Three adults and six children are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
No one was injured.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother sues school district over voicemail mocking special needs daughter
- MUST SEE: Dog unwraps puppy for Christmas
- ‘I can't describe the savagery': Couple, 2 children found slain
- VIDEO: New laws in 2018 will require citizens to adjust
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}