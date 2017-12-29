  • 2 families displaced after duplex fire

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - A fire Friday morning at a duplex displaced two families in McKeesport, officials said.

    The fire was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Ridge Street.

    Three adults and six children are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

    No one was injured.

