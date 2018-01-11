2 firefighters hurt as flames spread between homes

GLASSPORT, Pa. - Two firefighters were injured Thursday morning while battling flames that spread to two homes in Glassport, officials said.
The fire started in a vacant home on Indiana Avenue before jumping to the neighboring home, which was occupied and had multiple units.
Investigators said the fire is not considered suspicious.
The firefighters who were hurt did not suffer serious injuries. The fire chief said they suffered shoulder and knee injuries.
Eight people are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
