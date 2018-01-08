2 killed in mobile home fire in Indiana Co.

Two people were killed in a fire inside a mobile home in Indiana County Sunday morning.
Police said fire crews were called to the scene on Two Lick Hill Road in Green Township around midnight.
The victims have not yet been identified.
State police and fire officials conducted the initial investigation, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
