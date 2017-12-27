3 arrested in shooting deaths of man, 7-year-old boy

0

SWISSVALE, Pa. - Three men have been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of a man and a 7-year-old boy on Tuesday in Swissvale, police said.

Investigators said the shooting, which happened about 4:30 p.m. inside a home on Columbia Avenue, appeared to be an exchange of gunfire.

A 29-year-old man died at the scene. The boy died at a hospital.

Police told Channel 11 News the boy didn't live at the home, and they're not sure of his relationship to anyone else who was at the home.

“It's very difficult for our officers,” said acting Swissvale Police Chief Charles Watson.

Police said early Wednesday that three men -- Donavan Wilson, 23; Brandon Barnett, 26; and Jacqua Barnett, 30 -- were arrested and each charged with two counts of homicide and conspiracy.

Wilson and Jacqua Barnett were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Brandon Barnett was injured in the shooting and will be taken to jail upon his release from the hospital, police said.

Authorities are working to determine what led to the shooting, as the motive was not immediately clear.

“It might be drug related and there might've been some type of robbery attempt,” Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said.

