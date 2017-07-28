81-year-old man accused of threatening neighbors, firing shot into ground

Updated: Jul 27, 2017 - 11:13 PM

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - A neighborhood dispute took a wild turn, when an elderly man opened fire in front of a crowd of people.

A man recorded the encounter Wednesday afternoon in Delmont, Westmoreland County.

"I knew something was going to happen, next time I saw him, he was coming out the front door with his hand in his pocket," said Jeffrey Miller. He and his grandparents are now living in fear after a violent incident unfolded outside of their normally quiet mobile home in the Cloverleaf Estates for residents 55 and older.

"My heart is still beating from yesterday," Miller said. "It's hard to live around someone like that."

Miller recorded the altercation between his 77-year-old grandfather and their 81-year-old neighbor, who was eventually taken into police custody.

In the video, you can hear and see the 81-year-old neighbor holding a pistol and firing a single shot right into the ground.