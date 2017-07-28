Channel 11 Emails...

81-year-old man accused of threatening neighbors, firing shot into ground

Updated:

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - A neighborhood dispute took a wild turn, when an elderly man opened fire in front of a crowd of people.
 
A man recorded the encounter Wednesday afternoon in Delmont, Westmoreland County.
 
"I knew something was going to happen, next time I saw him, he was coming out the front door with his hand in his pocket," said Jeffrey Miller. He and his grandparents are now living in fear after a violent incident unfolded outside of their normally quiet mobile home in the Cloverleaf Estates for residents 55 and older.
 
"My heart is still beating from yesterday," Miller said. "It's hard to live around someone like that."
 
Miller recorded the altercation between his 77-year-old grandfather and their 81-year-old neighbor, who was eventually taken into police custody.

In the video, you can hear and see the 81-year-old neighbor holding a pistol and firing a single shot right into the ground.
 
Strong words are exchanged in the video, then the 81-year-old eventually then walks back to his front steps and continues waving the gun.  
"Fear that my grandfather was gonna get shot or my mother or any innocent bystander standing around at this point," Miller said.
 
Several people nearby called 911 and the 81-year-old was arrested.
 
Our media partner, the Pittsburgh Tribune Review reports charges are pending and he's facing simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.
 
Miller admits there has been tension between his grandfather and this neighbor in the past.
 
 
They've gotten into arguments over parking on the street, dogs barking and much more, but he never expected this.  
 
"My grandparents and I are thinking we need to move to a whole different area or location because we just don't feel safe," Miller said.
 
The 81-year-old man is no longer in police custody.

 

