85-year-old woman rescued, taken to hospital following Mt. Lebanon house fire

An 85-year-old woman was rescued from a house fire in Mt. Lebanon Monday evening.
The fire happened in the 700 block of Pinoak Road, according to officials.
Two hydrants were frozen, which made it hard for firefighters trying to put out the fire.
The woman was taken to Mercy hospital for treatment.
