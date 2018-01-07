9-year-old falls from ski lift at Boyce Park

A 9-year-old fell from a ski lift at Boyce Park in Plum Sunday afternoon, according to Allegheny County Officials.
Allegheny County 911 received the call around 1:15 p.m., according to officials.
Officials said he fell about 15 feet, but was conscious and alert when medics were with him.
