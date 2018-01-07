  • 9-year-old falls from ski lift at Boyce Park

    Updated:

    A 9-year-old fell from a ski lift at Boyce Park in Plum Sunday afternoon, according to Allegheny County Officials.

    Allegheny County 911 received the call around 1:15 p.m., according to officials. 

    Officials said he fell about 15 feet, but was conscious and alert when medics were with him.

    Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories