All power restored after outage affects thousands of customers

    PITTSBURGH - All power has been restored after more than 3,000 customers were without power in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

    Residents in Beechview, Brookline, Overbrook and Mt. Washington were all without power Christmas afternoon.

    Traffic lights were also out all along Route 51. 

    You can check Duquesne Light's website by CLICKING HERE.

