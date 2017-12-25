All power restored after outage affects thousands of customers

PITTSBURGH - All power has been restored after more than 3,000 customers were without power in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods.
Residents in Beechview, Brookline, Overbrook and Mt. Washington were all without power Christmas afternoon.
BREAKING: Power outage affecting thousands in Banksville, Overbrook and along route 50 https://t.co/XVlWJzqAlj— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) December 25, 2017
Traffic lights were also out all along Route 51.
