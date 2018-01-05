Allegheny Co. employee accused of stalking, harassment suspended without pay

An Allegheny County Controller's Office analyst accused of stalking and harassing his ex-boyfriend has been suspended without pay, according to officials.
Breaking: Allegheny co. employee accused of stalking and harassment suspended w/o pay from job in Controllers Office #wpxi pic.twitter.com/5LWIDIeQNM— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) January 5, 2018
According to police paperwork, James Sheppard filed false complaints to the community safety website against his ex-boyfriend.
One complaint said the victim was driving around without car insurance, according to authorities, and another claimed the victim was impersonating a cop.
Harassing comments were also found on Craigslist, according to police.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9-year-old thrown from vehicle, nearly hit by another car in crash on Route 28
- New phone? Tablet? Smart TV? WPXI has the apps you need!
- Husband, wife save lives at separate locations on Christmas Eve
- VIDEO: High School Quarterback Finds Stable Home Living with Coach
The paperwork also said Sheppard tampered with several of the victim's personal online sites, such as Facebook. Sheppard said he "may have" used his work computer a few times.
Police said Sheppard appeared remorseful when they questioned him.
Sheppard and the victim also had a domestic dispute in December 2016 before they parted ways, according to police paperwork. Police said Sheppard pushed the victim into a table, but the victim did not pursue any charges.
Sheppard is being charged with unlawful use of a computer, stalking and harassment.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}