  • Allegheny Co. employee accused of stalking, harassment suspended without pay

    Updated:

    An Allegheny County Controller's Office analyst accused of stalking and harassing his ex-boyfriend has been suspended without pay, according to officials. 

    According to police paperwork, James Sheppard filed false complaints to the community safety website against his ex-boyfriend.

    One complaint said the victim was driving around without car insurance, according to authorities, and another claimed the victim was impersonating a cop.

    Harassing comments were also found on Craigslist, according to police.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The paperwork also said Sheppard tampered with several of the victim's personal online sites, such as Facebook. Sheppard said he "may have" used his work computer a few times.

    Police said Sheppard appeared remorseful when they questioned him.

    Sheppard and the victim also had a domestic dispute in December 2016 before they parted ways, according to police paperwork. Police said Sheppard pushed the victim into a table, but the victim did not pursue any charges. 

    Sheppard is being charged with unlawful use of a computer, stalking and harassment.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories