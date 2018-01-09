Allegiant Air announces two more nonstop destinations from PIT

Allegiant Air officials will announce two additional nonstop destinations from Pittsburgh International Tuesday morning.
WATCH Allegiant Air’s announcement LIVE at 10:30 am
Related Headlines
Allegiant will add nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Charleston, South Carolina, and to Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida. The seasonal flights will operate twice a week.
The flights to Charleston will begin April 4, with one-way fares starting at $48.
Flights to Sarasota/Bradenton will begin April 11 with one-way fares starting at $50.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- Dad stabs family dog to death to save 1-year-old daughter
- Winter Weather Advisory extended into Tuesday
- VIDEO: Sports Reporter Courtney Roland Found Under Freeway Overpass After Disappearing
With the addition of the flights, Allegiant will offer nonstop service from Pittsburgh to 12 cities.
More information on flight times and tickets can be found at Allegiant.com
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}