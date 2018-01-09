  • Allegiant Air announces two more nonstop destinations from PIT

    Updated:

    Allegiant Air officials will announce two additional nonstop destinations from Pittsburgh International Tuesday morning. 

    WATCH Allegiant Air’s announcement LIVE at 10:30 am

    Related Headlines

    Allegiant will add nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Charleston, South Carolina, and to Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida.  The seasonal flights will operate twice a week. 

    The flights to Charleston will begin April 4, with one-way fares starting at $48. 

    Flights to Sarasota/Bradenton will begin April 11 with one-way fares starting at $50. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    With the addition of the flights, Allegiant will offer nonstop service from Pittsburgh to 12 cities. 

    More information on flight times and tickets can be found at Allegiant.com  

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories