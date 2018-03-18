0 Ambridge water main break causing issues for residents, businesses

Officials are working to fix a water main break in Ambridge on Sunday.

According to Ambridge Mayor David A. Drewnowski, the 24-inch line break is near the Ambridge Water Plant.

Several Ambridge residents have told Channel 11 that they have little to no water pressure due to the break.

Some business owners say it was particularly bad timing for them.

"Sundays in the laundromat business is the busiest of the week," said Brian Mikush, who owns Harmony Cleaners. "What can you do? It's out of your control so you just run with the punches."

"We had no idea, and you know what? This is a great, gretat sunny day," said Ernie Rotolo, owner of Big Easy Car Wash. "Up until this point, with the weather not as good and a lot of rain and cold temperatures, this was going to be an awesome day for us to recoup some of our money that we didn't receive over the last few weeks."

TRENDING NOW:

The break is in an isolated area known as 19th Street Hollow, and Ambridge Water Authority is trying to locate shutoff valves in order to reroute water and refill the storage tanks.

Drewnowski told Channel 11 that it is difficult to locate the valves because workers have to cut through fencing and go down into a “remote area.” He did not say when officials believe the break occurred.

Once the storage tanks are refilled, water service should return to normal, according to officials.

There’s water for residents in Ambridge affected by the water main break. Come down to the fire station. pic.twitter.com/J6sO8nvwyY — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) March 18, 2018

Ambridge Police told Channel 11 that there is “no timetable” to fix the main break. Water buffaloes can be found at the fire department at 600 11th St., the Harmony Township fire station at 2400 Beaver Rd. and at the Baden Borough building, 149 State St.

According to Beaver County Emergency Services, the Water Authority said it is affecting the entire “upper tier” of Ambridge. No time estimate has been given for repairs.

It “may be some time,” Beaver County Emergency Services said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.