Ambridge water main break causing pressure issues

Officials are working to fix a water main break in Ambridge Sunday.
According to Ambridge Mayor David A. Drewnowski, the 24-inch line break is near the Ambridge Water Plant.
Several Ambridge residents have told Channel 11 that they have little-to-no water pressure due to the break.
People who live in Ambridge and surrounding areas are having little or no water pressure due to a leak near the water plant workers are trying to locate valves to reroute water to refill storage tanks once the valves are located water service should return to normal #wpxi pic.twitter.com/LFhGme03YV— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 18, 2018
According to Beaver County Emergency Services, the Water Authority said it is affecting the entire “upper tier” of Ambridge. No time estimate has been given for repairs.
Though, it “may be some time,” Beaver County Emergency Services said.
It is in an isolated area known as 19th Street Hollow, and Ambridge Water Authority is trying to locate shut-off valves in order to reroute water and refill the storage tanks.
Drewnowski told Channel 11 that it is difficult to locate the valves because workers have to cut through fencing and go down into a “remote area.” He did not say when officials believe the break occurred.
Once the storage tanks are refilled, water service should return to normal, according to officials.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
