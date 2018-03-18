  • Ambridge water main break causing pressure issues

    Updated:

    Officials are working to fix a water main break in Ambridge Sunday. 

    According to Ambridge Mayor David A. Drewnowski, the 24-inch line break is near the Ambridge Water Plant. 

    Several Ambridge residents have told Channel 11 that they have little-to-no water pressure due to the break. 

    According to Beaver County Emergency Services, the Water Authority said it is affecting the entire “upper tier” of Ambridge. No time estimate has been given for repairs. 

    Though, it “may be some time,” Beaver County Emergency Services said. 

    It is in an isolated area known as 19th Street Hollow, and Ambridge Water Authority is trying to locate shut-off valves in order to reroute water and refill the storage tanks. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Drewnowski told Channel 11 that it is difficult to locate the valves because workers have to cut through fencing and go down into a “remote area.” He did not say when officials believe the break occurred. 

    Once the storage tanks are refilled, water service should return to normal, according to officials. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ambridge water main break causing pressure issues

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boil water advisory for some Aspinwall residents after main breaks