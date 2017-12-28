  • Apartment building fire displaces 12 in McKees Rocks

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Crews battled a large fire Thursday morning at an apartment building in McKees Rocks.

    The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the building on Chartiers Avenue. Officials said an occupant called 911 and said flames were seen near an apartment on the third floor.

    The building was evacuated and the Red Cross is assisting 12 people who were displaced, officials said. At least one person needed to be rescued.

    Several occupants and firefighters were treated for minor injuries. Officials said the injuries were primarily caused by slips and falls because of icy conditions at the scene.

    A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus was brought in so people could stay warm.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

