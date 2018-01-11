Armed robber on the run after Robinson hold-up

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Robinson Township are searching for an armed robbery suspect who made a quick getaway.
TJ’s Deli Mart on Steubenville Pike was robbed Thursday morning by an armed man wearing a mask who ran from the store.
Officers used drones and K-9s to search for the robber.
They believe he was able to jump into a car and get away.
The police search was a bit unnerving for people who witnessed it.
“It was just complete chaos with police everywhere, dogs barking. Just very scary,” said MaryJo White.
The robbery forced the brief lockdown of schools including Holy Trinity.
