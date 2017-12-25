  • Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of stabbing man multiple times

    An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of stabbing a 40-year-old man multiple times early Monday morning in Braddock.

    Mary Jenkins, 34, is being charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

    Police said they responded to a call about a stabbing in the 500 block of Talbot Avenue around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso.

    He was transported to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

    Police say the stabbing was a domestic dispute.

    Jenkins is not in custody. 

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

     
     

