At least 4 people displaced after Derry Twp. house fire

Crews battled a house fire early Saturday in Westmoreland County.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Guerrier Road in Derry Township around midnight, according to officials.
Officials said when crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire in the back of the home and into the second floor.
The fire was put out within 30-45 minutes of the call, but crews remained on-scene until around 3 a.m., officials said.
All residents were out of the house. Two cats were saved by firefighters.
Officials said four residents were transported to the hospital to be checked out. One of them was later transported to Mercy Hospital.
TRENDING NOW:
- Part of I-70 closed after multi-vehicle crash
- Waitress claims co-worker owes her half of $300K lottery prize
- Monitoring snowfall, road conditions: Live updates
- VIDEO: First Night organizers move events indoors to avoid freezing weather
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}