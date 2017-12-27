Bakery cooks up comfort for people around the world

0

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A local bakery is cooking up comfort not just for people in their store, but for people halfway around the world.

Nancy B's is well-known for its delicious chocolate chip cookies.

And while those cookies are good, the bakery is about so much more: offering support to troops serving overseas.

Inside a building in West Homestead that looks more like an apartment than a business, they are baking those world-renowned chocolate chip cookies and doing so much more.

TRENDING NOW:

"I never thought I'd make chocolate chips because everybody has them, but they took off," Nancy Runco said.

She and her son Michael started Nancy B's Bakery more than 30 years ago.

Channel 11 stopped by while they were preparing Christmas orders.

"Everything is made fresh, so we don't freeze anything," Michael Runco said. "We don't put anything anywhere that needs to be refrigerated."

They fill 400 to 900 orders each day, and some of those orders travel far.

"We've delivered to Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Germany, Poland, Switzerland," he said.

Since 1990, Michael and Nancy have been sending a box of cookies to troops overseas, on their own dime, out of the kindness of their hearts.

The idea started when a family who had moved away requested that cookies be sent to their son serving in Desert Storm.

When the serviceman returned, he stopped by the bakery to personally thank them.

Customers now leave tips to pay for the shipping and give them names of military members, even FBI and DEA agents, overseas.

"They're doing something I can do. I'll bake cookies all day long, but they're protecting us," Michael Runco said.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.