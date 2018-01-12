  • Bank robbery suspect arrested, police seek second suspect

    PITTSBURGH - One of the suspects accused of robbing a bank in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday is behind bars. 

    Investigators arrested Mark Hammond, 53, of McKees Rocks for robbing the Huntingdon Bank on Smithfield Street on Jan. 10. 

    Police are searching for a second suspect.

    Hammond is charged with robbery, and criminal conspiracy, investigators said. 

    He is being held in the Allegheny County jail. 

    A preliminary hearing for Hammond is scheduled on Jan. 25. 
     

     

