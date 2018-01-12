Bank robbery suspect arrested, police seek second suspect

PITTSBURGH - One of the suspects accused of robbing a bank in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday is behind bars.
Investigators arrested Mark Hammond, 53, of McKees Rocks for robbing the Huntingdon Bank on Smithfield Street on Jan. 10.
Related Headlines
Police are searching for a second suspect.
TRENDING NOW:
- WINTER STORM TIMELINE: When will rain, freezing rain & snow arrive in your area?
- WINTER STORM WATCH: Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend
- School officer's disturbing behavior unnerves parents, prompts 911 call
- VIDEO: Firefighters hurt as flames spread between Glassport homes
Hammond is charged with robbery, and criminal conspiracy, investigators said.
He is being held in the Allegheny County jail.
A preliminary hearing for Hammond is scheduled on Jan. 25.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}