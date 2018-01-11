Ben Roethlisberger opening North Shore restaurant

PITTSBURGH - Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is getting into the restaurant business here in Pittsburgh.
Roethlisberger is investing in a new restaurant called “North Shore 7” that will be right across the street from PNC Park near the Hyatt Place Hotel.
TRENDING NOW:
- Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend
- WINTER STORM TIMELINE: When will rain, freezing rain & snow arrive in your area?
- Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ star arrested in McKees Rocks meth lab bust
- VIDEO: Woman gets full refund after returning dead Christmas tree in January
Roethlisberger already owns several restaurants in Georgia and South Carolina.
“North Shore 7” will be a family-friendly restaurant with the sports setting.
The restaurant is expected to open in spring of 2019.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}