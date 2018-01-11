  • Ben Roethlisberger opening North Shore restaurant

    PITTSBURGH - Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is getting into the restaurant business here in Pittsburgh.

    Roethlisberger is investing in a new restaurant called “North Shore 7” that will be right across the street from PNC Park near the Hyatt Place Hotel.

    Roethlisberger already owns several restaurants in Georgia and South Carolina.

    “North Shore 7” will be a family-friendly restaurant with the sports setting.

    The restaurant is expected to open in spring of 2019. 

     
     

