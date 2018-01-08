  • Body found after firefighters put out house fire in Elizabeth

    UPDATE (9:30 PM) The fire has been extinguished by crews on scene, according to fire officials. 

    Officials are currently investigating, though they did not believe initially that a crime was committed. 

    There is a working fire inside a home in Elizabeth Borough. 

    According to Allegheny County emergency responders, the fire started inside a home in the 700 block of Williamsport Road around 7 p.m. 

    Responders on scene reported that there is a body on the porch of the structure, according to a release from Allegheny County officials. 

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene, along with homicide detectives. 

    Officials said the home was abandoned. 

    Multiple crews from several companies are battling the fire, and officials said the fire is not under control. 

     
     

