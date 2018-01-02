  • Brentwood man facing charges after allegedly kidnapping woman

    Updated:

    A Brentwood man is facing charges after police said he kidnapped a woman and pointed a gun at her.

    Police said Devin McCreery, 20, drove the woman to a dead-end, secluded location on Brentwood Avenue Ext., told her he was going to tie her up with duct tape, and pointed a revolver at her. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    That road is unpaved, with only one house in the area and no winter maintenance, police said. 

    According to the criminal complaint, McCreery told the woman he would not hurt her if she “complied with his orders.”

    After McCreery took the woman’s phone, police said the woman was able to unlock the car doors, jump from the vehicle and flee on foot. 

    Officers were called to the scene when McCreery began to chase after the woman, still holding the firearm. Police arrested McCreery while he attempted to leave the scene in a silver Cheverolet vehicle.  

    McCreery is facing charges of kidnapping and assault. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories