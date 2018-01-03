Broken pipe sends water out window, down steps of apartment building

PITTSBURGH - Water ran out of a window and down steps of an apartment building in Homewood North after a pipe broke early Wednesday morning.
The incident was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the building on Nolan Court.
The water quickly started to freeze amid bitterly cold temperatures. A salt truck was brought in to treat the area.
A woman told Channel 11 News she and her family are receiving assistance from the Red Cross because they are unable to return to their home.
