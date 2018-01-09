Broken water main repaired in Conway; boil water notice continues

Residents of Conway, Beaver County, are under a boil water notice after a water main break that left hundreds without water.
Conway authorities sent the notice out Monday afternoon, saying the borough experienced a loss of water pressure. It was later determined that it was caused by a water main break along Third Avenue and 13th Street.
Crews worked overnight and were able to complete repairs to the broken water main early Tuesday morning.
The boil water notice, which was prompted by concern about contamination and backflow, has not been lifted.
Conway Mayor Debbie Giska-Rose told Channel 11 News on Monday that the boil water notice will be in effect for at least 48 hours as the borough tests the water supply.
Residents are also being asked to conserve water.
Travis Ren, who lives along Third Avenue, noticed something wasn't right early Monday afternoon.
"I think it was around noon, 1 o'clock. It started sputtering a little bit and after I came home from work around 3, there was nothing,” Ren said of the water in his home.
Emergency Management officials said between 500 and 600 people were without water.
